Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Makes New Investment in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new stake in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 44,528 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,625,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in SBA Communications by 246.2% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 90 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in SBA Communications in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in SBA Communications by 127.7% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 107 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 248.0% in the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 87 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SBA Communications in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors own 92.52% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SBAC. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on SBA Communications from $329.00 to $308.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $330.00 to $306.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. KeyCorp cut their price target on SBA Communications from $319.00 to $297.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on SBA Communications from $320.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on SBA Communications in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $322.93.

SBAC stock opened at $221.19 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $237.66 and a 200 day moving average of $262.94. SBA Communications Co. has a 52 week low of $218.61 and a 52 week high of $356.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.96 billion, a PE ratio of 64.68 and a beta of 0.51.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The technology company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.21 by ($0.28). SBA Communications had a net margin of 13.91% and a negative return on equity of 7.01%. The firm had revenue of $675.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $672.47 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.96 earnings per share. SBA Communications’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that SBA Communications Co. will post 11.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Investors of record on Friday, May 26th were issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 25th. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 99.42%.

SBA Communications Corporation is a leading independent owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure including towers, buildings, rooftops, distributed antenna systems (DAS) and small cells. With a portfolio of more than 39,000 communications sites in 16 markets throughout the Americas, Africa and the Philippines, SBA is listed on NASDAQ under the symbol SBAC.

