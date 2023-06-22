Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Sells 68,250 Shares of ESAB Co. (NYSE:ESAB)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC reduced its position in ESAB Co. (NYSE:ESAB – Get Rating) by 23.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 226,717 shares of the company’s stock after selling 68,250 shares during the quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC owned approximately 0.38% of ESAB worth $13,392,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ESAB. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in ESAB by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 37,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,765,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the period. Oak Family Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of ESAB by 236.2% during the 4th quarter. Oak Family Advisors LLC now owns 62,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,952,000 after purchasing an additional 44,201 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of ESAB by 88.7% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 776,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,980,000 after purchasing an additional 365,109 shares during the period. Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of ESAB by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 80,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,338,000 after purchasing an additional 4,707 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of ESAB by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 102,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,831,000 after purchasing an additional 1,858 shares during the period. 92.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at ESAB

In related news, Director Patrick W. Allender sold 1,964 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.35, for a total transaction of $118,527.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,168 shares in the company, valued at approximately $130,838.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other ESAB news, Director Christopher M. Hix sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.50, for a total value of $483,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 33,863 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,184,163.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Patrick W. Allender sold 1,964 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.35, for a total value of $118,527.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $130,838.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ESAB Price Performance

Shares of ESAB stock opened at $65.31 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion, a PE ratio of 19.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.36. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $60.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.00. ESAB Co. has a 12 month low of $32.12 and a 12 month high of $66.51.

ESAB (NYSE:ESAB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $684.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $622.26 million. ESAB had a return on equity of 18.50% and a net margin of 7.61%. The company’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.17 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that ESAB Co. will post 3.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ESAB Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This is a boost from ESAB’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.37%. ESAB’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.29%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ESAB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on ESAB from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Bank of America initiated coverage on ESAB in a research note on Monday, March 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $63.00 price objective on the stock. CL King assumed coverage on ESAB in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $76.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on ESAB from $68.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on ESAB from $73.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.80.

ESAB Company Profile

ESAB Corporation engages in the formulation, development, manufacture, and supply of consumable products and equipment for use in cutting, joining, and automated welding; and control equipment. Its comprehensive range of welding consumables includes electrodes, cored and solid wires, and fluxes using a range of specialty and other materials; and cutting consumables comprising electrodes, nozzles, shields, and tips.

Featured Articles

