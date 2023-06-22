Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Purchases Shares of 233,433 Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new position in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 233,433 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,208,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC owned 0.15% of Knight-Swift Transportation as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 42.4% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 594 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 543.2% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 939 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 793 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Knight-Swift Transportation during the fourth quarter valued at about $55,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 159.2% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,488 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 914 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 46.4% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,502 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares during the period. 87.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Knight-Swift Transportation Stock Performance

Shares of Knight-Swift Transportation stock opened at $53.90 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $55.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.16. The company has a market capitalization of $8.68 billion, a PE ratio of 13.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $44.27 and a 52 week high of $64.35.

Knight-Swift Transportation Announces Dividend

Knight-Swift Transportation ( NYSE:KNX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. Knight-Swift Transportation had a net margin of 9.22% and a return on equity of 10.42%. The business’s revenue was down 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.35 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. Knight-Swift Transportation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.59%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KNX has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group cut Knight-Swift Transportation from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $63.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on Knight-Swift Transportation in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $70.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $88.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.35.

Insider Transactions at Knight-Swift Transportation

In other news, VP Dustin Ohlman sold 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.10, for a total transaction of $72,930.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,685.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Dustin Ohlman sold 1,300 shares of Knight-Swift Transportation stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.10, for a total value of $72,930.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 137 shares in the company, valued at $7,685.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Michael K. Liu sold 3,081 shares of Knight-Swift Transportation stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.68, for a total value of $174,631.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 71,516 shares of company stock valued at $4,047,808. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Knight-Swift Transportation

(Get Rating)

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of multiple truckload transportation and logistics services. It operates through the following business segments: Trucking, Logistics, and Intermodal. The Trucking segment comprises irregular route and dedicated, refrigerated, expedited, flatbed, and cross-border operations.

Featured Stories

