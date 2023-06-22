Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Cuts Position in EnerSys (NYSE:ENS)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC cut its holdings in shares of EnerSys (NYSE:ENS – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 147,829 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 7,350 shares during the quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC owned approximately 0.36% of EnerSys worth $12,843,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of EnerSys by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,846 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in EnerSys by 6.1% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,928 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of Omaha increased its position in EnerSys by 0.6% in the third quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 30,032 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,747,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in EnerSys by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 7,663 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $566,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its position in EnerSys by 31.8% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 850 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. 94.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get EnerSys alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Andrew M. Zogby sold 10,537 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.21, for a total transaction of $1,098,060.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 20,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,135,783.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

EnerSys Stock Performance

Shares of ENS opened at $103.65 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 2.64. EnerSys has a 52-week low of $55.60 and a 52-week high of $107.44.

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $990.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $953.05 million. EnerSys had a net margin of 4.74% and a return on equity of 14.75%. EnerSys’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.20 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that EnerSys will post 6.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EnerSys Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th will be given a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. EnerSys’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.43%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have issued reports on ENS shares. BTIG Research raised their target price on EnerSys from $100.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of EnerSys in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of EnerSys from $110.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th.

EnerSys Profile

(Get Rating)

EnerSys provides various stored energy solutions for industrial applications worldwide. It operates in three segments: Energy Systems, Motive Power, and Specialty. The company offers uninterruptible power systems applications for computer and computer-controlled systems, as well as telecommunications systems; switchgear and electrical control systems used in industrial facilities and electric utilities, large-scale energy storage, and energy pipelines; integrated power solutions and services to broadband, telecom, renewable, and industrial customers; and thermally managed cabinets and enclosures for electronic equipment and batteries.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EnerSys (NYSE:ENS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for EnerSys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EnerSys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.