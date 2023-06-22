Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Has $13.48 Million Stock Holdings in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC cut its position in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating) by 7.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 271,174 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 21,940 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in Masco were worth $13,483,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Boston Partners raised its holdings in shares of Masco by 21.6% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 10,050,031 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $471,236,000 after acquiring an additional 1,786,398 shares during the period. Harris Associates L P increased its stake in Masco by 55.7% in the 4th quarter. Harris Associates L P now owns 8,395,119 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $391,800,000 after buying an additional 3,003,848 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Masco by 118,819.3% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,978,187 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $325,672,000 after buying an additional 6,972,319 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Masco by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,027,012 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $234,224,000 after buying an additional 68,957 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Masco by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,652,241 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $170,451,000 after buying an additional 68,981 shares during the last quarter. 91.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on MAS shares. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Masco from $49.00 to $48.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Masco from $56.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Masco from $62.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Masco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Masco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.71.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Masco Stock Up 0.3 %

In other news, VP Kenneth G. Cole sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.95, for a total value of $549,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 70,198 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,857,380.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other news, VP Kenneth G. Cole sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.95, for a total value of $549,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 70,198 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,857,380.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CFO John G. Sznewajs sold 20,361 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total transaction of $1,099,494.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 187,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,140,336. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 99,111 shares of company stock worth $5,367,682 in the last quarter. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Masco stock opened at $56.17 on Thursday. Masco Co. has a twelve month low of $42.33 and a twelve month high of $57.25. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.19.

Masco (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The construction company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.22. Masco had a net margin of 9.65% and a negative return on equity of 237.83%. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.95 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Masco Co. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Masco Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 26th were paid a $0.285 dividend. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 25th. Masco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.93%.

Masco Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

Featured Articles

