Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RYAN) Shares Bought by Dfpg Investments LLC

Dfpg Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RYAN – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,360 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 896 shares during the period. Dfpg Investments LLC’s holdings in Ryan Specialty were worth $739,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ryan Specialty in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its stake in Ryan Specialty by 2,000.5% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 277,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,263,000 after purchasing an additional 264,066 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in Ryan Specialty by 231.3% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 136,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,545,000 after purchasing an additional 95,302 shares in the last quarter. Dudley & Shanley Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ryan Specialty by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Dudley & Shanley Inc. now owns 468,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,451,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ryan Specialty in the fourth quarter valued at $1,980,000. 30.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on RYAN. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Ryan Specialty from $44.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ryan Specialty from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Ryan Specialty from $49.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.88.

Ryan Specialty Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:RYAN opened at $42.97 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.41. Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.13 and a 52 week high of $46.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The company has a market cap of $11.16 billion, a PE ratio of 76.73 and a beta of 0.43.

Ryan Specialty (NYSE:RYAN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.03. Ryan Specialty had a return on equity of 40.74% and a net margin of 10.11%. The company had revenue of $457.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $441.53 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.24 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Nicholas Dominic Cortezi sold 4,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.10, for a total value of $204,725.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Nicholas Dominic Cortezi sold 4,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.10, for a total transaction of $204,725.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Corp Onex sold 8,310,091 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.45, for a total transaction of $361,073,453.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,145,621 shares in the company, valued at $180,127,232.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 9,270,921 shares of company stock worth $402,705,442. 54.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Ryan Specialty Profile

(Get Rating)

Ryan Specialty Group Holdings, Inc operates as a service provider of specialty products and solutions for insurance brokers, agents, and carriers. It offers distribution, underwriting, product development, administration, and risk management services by acting as a wholesale broker and a managing underwriter.

See Also

