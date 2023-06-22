5,067 Shares in WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC) Acquired by Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co.

Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC – Get Rating) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 5,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in WillScot Mobile Mini by 453.0% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini in the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini in the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P acquired a new position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini in the 4th quarter valued at $85,000. 95.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get WillScot Mobile Mini alerts:

WillScot Mobile Mini Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ WSC opened at $47.62 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $9.63 billion, a PE ratio of 20.61, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.53. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $44.85 and a 200 day moving average of $46.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.04. WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. has a one year low of $30.52 and a one year high of $53.46.

Insider Transactions at WillScot Mobile Mini

WillScot Mobile Mini ( NASDAQ:WSC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.07. WillScot Mobile Mini had a net margin of 21.32% and a return on equity of 20.32%. The business had revenue of $565.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $535.40 million. As a group, research analysts predict that WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Sally J. Shanks sold 10,541 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.08, for a total transaction of $496,270.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 23,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,126,718.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Jeffrey Sagansky sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.18, for a total value of $4,718,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,497,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $117,819,547.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Sally J. Shanks sold 10,541 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.08, for a total transaction of $496,270.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 23,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,126,718.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $54.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, WillScot Mobile Mini presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.83.

WillScot Mobile Mini Company Profile

(Get Rating)

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. provides work space and portable storage solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates in two segments, Modular Solutions and Storage Solutions. The company leases modular space and portable storage units to customers in the commercial and industrial, construction, retail and wholesale trade, education, energy and natural resources, government, institutions, healthcare, and other end markets.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for WillScot Mobile Mini Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WillScot Mobile Mini and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.