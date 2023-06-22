Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB) Shares Bought by Wedge Capital Management L L P NC

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its stake in Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 217,925 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 2,482 shares during the quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC owned about 0.24% of Prosperity Bancshares worth $13,407,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of PB. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 3.1% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,935 shares of the bank’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 12.1% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 19,485 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,353,000 after purchasing an additional 2,102 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares during the first quarter worth approximately $274,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 10.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 33,779 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,344,000 after buying an additional 3,222 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 3.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,212,796 shares of the bank’s stock worth $569,805,000 after buying an additional 244,440 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.68% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on PB shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Prosperity Bancshares to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $83.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Prosperity Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $85.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Prosperity Bancshares from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.73.

Insider Transactions at Prosperity Bancshares

Prosperity Bancshares Stock Down 0.3 %

In other news, Director L. Jack Lord acquired 5,000 shares of Prosperity Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $62.04 per share, for a total transaction of $310,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,125 shares in the company, valued at $2,055,075. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

PB opened at $58.44 on Thursday. Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $55.95 and a 52 week high of $78.76. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $59.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.70. The company has a market cap of $5.51 billion, a PE ratio of 10.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.96.

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The bank reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.04. Prosperity Bancshares had a return on equity of 7.93% and a net margin of 39.87%. The business had revenue of $365.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $285.02 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.33 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. will post 5.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Prosperity Bancshares Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. Prosperity Bancshares’s payout ratio is 38.13%.

Prosperity Bancshares Company Profile

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc operates as bank holding company for the Prosperity Bank that provides financial products and services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, money market, and time accounts, as well as and certificates of deposit. The company also offers 1-4 family residential mortgage, commercial real estate and multifamily residential, commercial and industrial, agricultural, and non-real estate agricultural loans, as well as construction, land development, and other land loans; consumer loans, including automobile, recreational vehicle, boat, home improvement, personal, and deposit account collateralized loans; and consumer durables and home equity loans, as well as loans for working capital, business expansion, and purchase of equipment and machinery.

