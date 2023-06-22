Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. Acquires Shares of 1,209 STERIS plc (NYSE:STE)

Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,209 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of STERIS by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 6,296 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,163,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in shares of STERIS by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 28,310 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,229,000 after purchasing an additional 818 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of STERIS by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 1,371 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. ING Groep NV bought a new stake in shares of STERIS in the 4th quarter worth approximately $253,000. Finally, Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of STERIS in the 4th quarter worth approximately $346,000. 93.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Mohsen Sohi sold 2,069 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.28, for a total value of $439,207.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,746,793.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

STERIS Price Performance

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of STERIS from $210.00 to $235.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of STERIS from $197.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. TheStreet upgraded shares of STERIS from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of STERIS in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of STERIS in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $206.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, STERIS presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $223.00.

Shares of STE opened at $212.07 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $20.92 billion, a PE ratio of 198.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $199.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $194.25. STERIS plc has a 1-year low of $159.21 and a 1-year high of $227.36.

STERIS (NYSE:STE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. STERIS had a return on equity of 13.50% and a net margin of 2.16%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.04 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that STERIS plc will post 8.8 EPS for the current year.

STERIS Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 14th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 13th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 175.70%.

STERIS Profile

STERIS plc provides infection prevention products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, Life Sciences, and Dental. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; automated endoscope reprocessing system and tracking products; endoscopy accessories, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.

