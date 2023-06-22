Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. Invests $223,000 in BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP)

Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 5,881 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. acquired a new position in BP during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in BP during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new position in BP during the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group increased its position in BP by 81.9% during the 4th quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 1,928 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 868 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avondale Wealth Management acquired a new position in BP in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $76,000. 10.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BP has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of BP in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of BP from $46.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. DZ Bank cut shares of BP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. AlphaValue upgraded shares of BP to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut shares of BP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $370.71.

Shares of NYSE BP opened at $35.45 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $98.19 billion, a PE ratio of 4.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.74. BP p.l.c. has a 12-month low of $25.36 and a 12-month high of $41.38. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

BP (NYSE:BP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.33. BP had a net margin of 10.26% and a return on equity of 32.45%. The business had revenue of $56.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.48 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that BP p.l.c. will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be paid a $0.3966 dividend. This represents a $1.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. BP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.82%.

BP Plc operates as an integrated oil and gas company. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Rosneft. The Upstream segment engages in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development and production, midstream transportation, storage and processing, and marketing and trade of natural gas, including liquefied natural gas and power, and natural gas liquids.

