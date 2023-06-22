Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. Purchases New Holdings in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG)

Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,754 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ENTG. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Entegris in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $201,492,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Entegris in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $190,238,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Entegris by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,854,392 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,150,191,000 after acquiring an additional 1,287,222 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. lifted its position in shares of Entegris by 116.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 2,041,061 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $166,463,000 after acquiring an additional 1,097,182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Entegris by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,924,490 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $823,933,000 after buying an additional 1,019,085 shares in the last quarter.

Get Entegris alerts:

Entegris Stock Down 2.5 %

Entegris stock opened at $104.64 on Thursday. Entegris, Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.75 and a 1-year high of $114.47. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.55. The company has a current ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The company has a market capitalization of $15.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 5,232.00 and a beta of 1.25.

Entegris Dividend Announcement

Entegris ( NASDAQ:ENTG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The semiconductor company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.13. Entegris had a negative net margin of 0.14% and a positive return on equity of 17.06%. The business had revenue of $922.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $889.87 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Entegris, Inc. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 3rd were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 2nd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.38%. Entegris’s payout ratio is presently 2,000.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ENTG shares. Loop Capital cut their target price on shares of Entegris from $143.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Entegris from $105.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Entegris in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $129.00 target price for the company. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Entegris from $95.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Entegris from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $112.92.

Insider Activity at Entegris

In related news, SVP James Anthony O’neill sold 4,845 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.72, for a total value of $439,538.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,414,143.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Entegris Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions in North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Europe, and Southeast Asia. It operates in four segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM); Microcontamination Control (MC); The Advanced Planarization Solutions (APS); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENTG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Entegris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entegris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.