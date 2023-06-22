Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. Takes Position in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,222 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CRL. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 7,045 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,535,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 2.5% in the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,793 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $509,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Czech National Bank raised its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 5,955 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,298,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. FourThought Financial LLC raised its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 21.3% in the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 256 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 4,090 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $891,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. 98.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Charles River Laboratories International Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of Charles River Laboratories International stock opened at $206.31 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market cap of $10.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.34. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $181.22 and a fifty-two week high of $262.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $197.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $213.56.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Charles River Laboratories International ( NYSE:CRL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The medical research company reported $2.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.19. Charles River Laboratories International had a return on equity of 20.12% and a net margin of 12.13%. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $988.10 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 10.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup cut their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $280.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $241.00 to $230.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $290.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $260.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $260.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Charles River Laboratories International presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $255.30.

Insider Buying and Selling at Charles River Laboratories International

In other Charles River Laboratories International news, EVP Joseph W. Laplume sold 345 shares of Charles River Laboratories International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.39, for a total value of $65,684.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,026 shares in the company, valued at $4,574,310.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Charles River Laboratories International

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, a non-clinical contract research organization, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).

