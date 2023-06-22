Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. Acquires New Position in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO)

Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO – Get Rating) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 697 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $260,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Cooper Companies by 41.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,666 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $696,000 after buying an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Cooper Companies by 9.6% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,494 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after buying an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in Cooper Companies by 16.5% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,005 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $419,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Cooper Companies by 1.0% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 247,446 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $103,341,000 after buying an additional 2,527 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC increased its holdings in Cooper Companies by 18.6% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 19,589 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $8,180,000 after buying an additional 3,070 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Cooper Companies alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Cooper Companies

In other Cooper Companies news, CAO Agostino Ricupati sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total value of $370,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 863 shares in the company, valued at approximately $319,310. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Cooper Companies Trading Up 0.4 %

A number of brokerages have issued reports on COO. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Cooper Companies from $385.00 to $400.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Cooper Companies from $375.00 to $430.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Cooper Companies from $372.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Cooper Companies from $355.00 to $430.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on Cooper Companies from $390.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $393.89.

Shares of COO opened at $370.71 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $375.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $353.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.69. The company has a market capitalization of $18.35 billion, a PE ratio of 63.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.92. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $244.21 and a fifty-two week high of $395.20.

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The medical device company reported $3.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $877.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $865.81 million. Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 8.18% and a net margin of 8.41%. Cooper Companies’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.24 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 12.79 EPS for the current year.

About Cooper Companies

(Get Rating)

The Cooper Cos, Inc operates as a medical device company. It operates through the Cooper Vision and Cooper Surgical segments. The Cooper Vision segment develops, manufactures, and markets products for contact lens wearers, which solves vision challenges such as astigmatism, presbyopia, myopia, ocular dryness, and eye fatigues.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cooper Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cooper Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.