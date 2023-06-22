Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. Buys New Holdings in Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS)

Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,047 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $266,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QLYS. Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Qualys by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 232 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Qualys in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in Qualys in the fourth quarter valued at about $102,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Qualys by 19.7% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,284 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Qualys by 31.5% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,519 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Qualys alerts:

Qualys Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of Qualys stock opened at $125.70 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.49 and a beta of 0.63. Qualys, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.10 and a fifty-two week high of $162.36. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $122.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $118.99.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Qualys ( NASDAQ:QLYS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The software maker reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.15. Qualys had a return on equity of 34.13% and a net margin of 22.03%. The company had revenue of $130.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.60 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Qualys, Inc. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Westpark Capital assumed coverage on Qualys in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock. Wolfe Research lowered Qualys from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, May 8th. William Blair assumed coverage on Qualys in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Qualys in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their target price on Qualys from $120.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $138.33.

Insider Buying and Selling at Qualys

In other Qualys news, insider Bruce K. Posey sold 1,578 shares of Qualys stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.78, for a total value of $192,168.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 57,132 shares in the company, valued at $6,957,534.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 8,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.02, for a total transaction of $1,083,456.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 166,650 shares in the company, valued at $21,667,833. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Bruce K. Posey sold 1,578 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.78, for a total value of $192,168.84. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 57,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,957,534.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,645 shares of company stock worth $4,285,191 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Qualys Profile

(Get Rating)

Qualys, Inc provides cloud-based information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which includes Vulnerability Management; Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response; Threat Protection; Continuous Monitoring; Patch Management; Multi-Vector Endpoint Detection and Response; Certificate Assessment; SaaS Detection and Response; Secure Enterprise Mobility; Custom Assessment and Remediation; Context Extended Detection and Response; Network Detection and Response; Policy Compliance; Security Configuration Assessment; PCI Compliance; File Integrity Monitoring; Security Assessment Questionnaire; Out of-Band Configuration Assessment; Web Application Scanning; Web Application Firewall; Global Asset Inventory; Cybersecurity Asset Management; Certificate Inventory; Cloud Inventory; Cloud Security Assessment; and Container Security.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QLYS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Qualys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qualys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.