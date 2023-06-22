3,468 Shares in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) Acquired by Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co.

Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $262,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new position in Cardinal Health in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. raised its stake in Cardinal Health by 888.6% in the fourth quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 346 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC increased its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 1,539.3% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 459 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cardinal Health during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH acquired a new position in shares of Cardinal Health during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors own 85.40% of the company’s stock.

Cardinal Health Stock Performance

NYSE:CAH opened at $91.99 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $84.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.25. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a one year low of $50.94 and a one year high of $92.34. The firm has a market cap of $23.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.87, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.76.

Cardinal Health Increases Dividend

Cardinal Health ( NYSE:CAH Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.26. Cardinal Health had a net margin of 0.23% and a negative return on equity of 81.55%. The business had revenue of $50.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.45 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.5006 per share. This is a positive change from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 30th. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 113.79%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CAH shares. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Cardinal Health from $97.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $80.00 to $85.00 in a report on Friday, June 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $90.00 to $93.00 in a report on Friday, June 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cardinal Health in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $85.00 to $91.00 in a report on Friday, June 9th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.79.

About Cardinal Health

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

Further Reading

