Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. Takes $224,000 Position in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 7,712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SYF. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new position in shares of Synchrony Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Synchrony Financial by 41.9% during the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 935 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in Synchrony Financial by 138.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 644 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its position in Synchrony Financial by 230.5% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 855 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new position in Synchrony Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on SYF shares. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $37.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Monday, June 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $41.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $31.00 to $26.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. StockNews.com downgraded Synchrony Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Synchrony Financial from $37.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.00.

Synchrony Financial Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE SYF opened at $32.81 on Thursday. Synchrony Financial has a twelve month low of $26.59 and a twelve month high of $40.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.06 billion, a PE ratio of 5.78, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.58.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by ($0.02). Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 14.93% and a return on equity of 21.68%. The firm had revenue of $4.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.73 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Synchrony Financial will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Synchrony Financial declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, April 25th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Synchrony Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 1st. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. Synchrony Financial’s payout ratio is 16.20%.

About Synchrony Financial

(Get Rating)

Synchrony Financial, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides credit products, such as credit cards, commercial credit products, and consumer installment loans. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, co-brand and general purpose credit cards, short- and long-term installment loans, and consumer banking products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts to retail and commercial customers, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms.

Featured Stories

