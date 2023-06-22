Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. Invests $238,000 in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX)

Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new position in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 5,856 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of BAX. Coho Partners Ltd. purchased a new position in Baxter International in the 4th quarter worth about $100,525,000. Cooke & Bieler LP raised its position in Baxter International by 81.9% in the 4th quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 2,536,265 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $129,273,000 after buying an additional 1,142,000 shares during the last quarter. Amundi raised its position in Baxter International by 22.7% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 3,944,914 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $179,257,000 after buying an additional 729,426 shares during the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Baxter International in the 4th quarter worth about $35,342,000. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc purchased a new position in Baxter International in the 4th quarter worth about $29,201,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on BAX shares. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Baxter International from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Baxter International from $52.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. 888 reaffirmed an “assumes” rating on shares of Baxter International in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Baxter International from $45.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Baxter International from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Baxter International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.38.

BAX stock opened at $44.84 on Thursday. Baxter International Inc. has a 1-year low of $37.35 and a 1-year high of $67.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The company has a market capitalization of $22.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.19, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.56. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.06.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.11. Baxter International had a positive return on equity of 24.29% and a negative net margin of 16.34%. The business had revenue of $3.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.93 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Baxter International Inc. will post 2.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. Baxter International’s payout ratio is -23.77%.

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products worldwide. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; intravenous therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; premixed and oncology drug platforms, inhaled anesthesia and critical care products and pharmacy compounding services; parenteral nutrition therapies and related products; biological products and medical devices used in surgical procedures for hemostasis, tissue sealing and adhesion prevention; and continuous renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit.

