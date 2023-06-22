Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. Purchases Shares of 5,958 BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE)

Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE – Get Rating) (TSE:BCE) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 5,958 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $267,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. My Legacy Advisors LLC increased its stake in BCE by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. My Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 17,185 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $800,000 after purchasing an additional 815 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of BCE by 14.2% in the first quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 27,726 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,288,000 after acquiring an additional 3,453 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont increased its stake in shares of BCE by 291.1% in the first quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 3,809 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 2,835 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of BCE by 1.3% in the first quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 116,405 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,209,000 after acquiring an additional 1,455 shares during the period. Finally, Verity & Verity LLC increased its stake in shares of BCE by 32.4% in the first quarter. Verity & Verity LLC now owns 344,326 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $15,422,000 after acquiring an additional 84,314 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.75% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on BCE shares. Scotiabank lowered shares of BCE from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. StockNews.com lowered shares of BCE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, BCE presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.72.

BCE Stock Performance

BCE opened at $45.10 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The company has a market cap of $41.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.17, a PEG ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 0.61. BCE Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.88 and a 52-week high of $51.11. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.78.

BCE (NYSE:BCE – Get Rating) (TSE:BCE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.43 billion. BCE had a net margin of 10.85% and a return on equity of 16.13%. Equities analysts anticipate that BCE Inc. will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BCE Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a $0.714 dividend. This represents a $2.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.33%. This is a boost from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. BCE’s dividend payout ratio is 133.80%.

About BCE

BCE Inc, a communications company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers integrated digital wireless voice and data communication products and services, as well as consumer electronics products.

Featured Stories

