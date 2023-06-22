Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. Takes $251,000 Position in Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY)

Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 11,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MGY. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 29.4% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 10,974,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,404,000 after acquiring an additional 2,494,225 shares in the last quarter. Aventail Capital Group LP increased its holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 5,184.9% in the 4th quarter. Aventail Capital Group LP now owns 1,880,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,100,000 after buying an additional 1,845,030 shares in the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas in the 4th quarter worth about $22,513,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas in the 1st quarter worth about $22,016,000. Finally, Thomist Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas in the 4th quarter worth about $18,575,000. 94.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Stock Up 0.2 %

MGY stock opened at $20.08 on Thursday. Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. has a twelve month low of $18.01 and a twelve month high of $27.57. The company has a quick ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market cap of $4.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 2.15. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $20.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.78.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Announces Dividend

Magnolia Oil & Gas ( NYSE:MGY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.03. Magnolia Oil & Gas had a return on equity of 48.98% and a net margin of 50.72%. The firm had revenue of $308.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $322.86 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 11th were given a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 10th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. Magnolia Oil & Gas’s payout ratio is currently 10.67%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MGY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $36.00 to $33.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. SpectralCast reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $33.00 to $29.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $25.00 to $22.00 in a report on Sunday, May 21st. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $29.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $28.38.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Profile

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp. engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It operates assets located in the Eagle Ford Shale and Austin Chalk formations in South Texas. The company was founded on February 14, 2017 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

