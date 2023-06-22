Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. Makes New Investment in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX)

Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,036 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of IDEX by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 52,998 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,163,000 after acquiring an additional 4,488 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of IDEX by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,736,556 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $624,838,000 after acquiring an additional 48,631 shares in the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital acquired a new stake in shares of IDEX in the fourth quarter valued at $386,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of IDEX by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 42,358 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,672,000 after acquiring an additional 927 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of IDEX by 63.7% in the fourth quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 18,330 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,185,000 after acquiring an additional 7,132 shares in the last quarter. 95.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get IDEX alerts:

IDEX Stock Performance

NYSE IEX opened at $206.60 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. IDEX Co. has a 52-week low of $174.38 and a 52-week high of $246.23. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $208.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $221.10. The firm has a market cap of $15.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.00.

IDEX Dividend Announcement

IDEX ( NYSE:IEX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $845.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $818.87 million. IDEX had a return on equity of 21.14% and a net margin of 17.91%. The business’s revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.96 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that IDEX Co. will post 8.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Investors of record on Friday, July 14th will be given a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. IDEX’s payout ratio is currently 33.16%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on IEX. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on IDEX from $252.00 to $243.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on IDEX from $242.00 to $246.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on IDEX from $255.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com upgraded IDEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on IDEX from $227.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $236.17.

IDEX Company Profile

(Get Rating)

IDEX Corp. engages in the provision of engineering solutions. It operates through the following segments: Fluid and Metering Technologies, Health and Science Technologies, and Fire and Safety or Diversified Products. The Fluid and Metering Technologies segment is involved in the design, production, and distribution of displacement pumps, valves, flow meters, injectors, and fluid-handling pump modules and systems.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for IDEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.