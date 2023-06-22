Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. Takes $270,000 Position in Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC)

Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 5,523 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $270,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CMC. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Commercial Metals in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Commercial Metals in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Commercial Metals by 41.2% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 689 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Commercial Metals in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Commercial Metals by 920.0% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,020 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares in the last quarter. 82.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on CMC. Bank of America upgraded Commercial Metals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on Commercial Metals in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.40.

Commercial Metals Stock Performance

CMC opened at $47.59 on Thursday. Commercial Metals has a 52-week low of $31.47 and a 52-week high of $58.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.57 billion, a PE ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 3.07. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.07.

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The basic materials company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. Commercial Metals had a return on equity of 30.52% and a net margin of 11.37%. Commercial Metals’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.53 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Commercial Metals will post 7.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Commercial Metals Profile

Commercial Metals Company manufactures, recycles, and fabricates steel and metal products, and related materials and services in the United States, Poland, China, and internationally. The company processes and sells ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals to steel mills and foundries, aluminum sheet and ingot manufacturers, brass and bronze ingot makers, copper refineries and mills, secondary lead smelters, specialty steel mills, high temperature alloy manufacturers, and other consumers.

