Enhabit’s (EHAB) Underperform Rating Reaffirmed at SVB Leerink

Enhabit (NYSE:EHAB – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “underperform” rating reiterated by research analysts at SVB Leerink in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Enhabit’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.17 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.20 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.58 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.02 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.08 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.22 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.14 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $0.07 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $0.01 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on EHAB. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Enhabit from $18.00 to $15.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. SVB Securities assumed coverage on shares of Enhabit in a report on Tuesday. They set an “underperform” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Enhabit in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.44.

EHAB opened at $12.10 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Enhabit has a 12 month low of $10.51 and a 12 month high of $25.25. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.51. The stock has a market cap of $606.21 million and a P/E ratio of 15.51.

Enhabit ( NYSE:EHAB Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.03). Enhabit had a net margin of 3.64% and a return on equity of 6.59%. The firm had revenue of $265.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $271.88 million. On average, research analysts expect that Enhabit will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director L Edward Shaw, Jr. acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.98 per share, with a total value of $119,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 38,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $467,088.22. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 24,000 shares of company stock valued at $286,520. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Enhabit by 99.9% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 937 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enhabit in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Enhabit in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Enhabit by 104.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 2,377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Enhabit by 158.3% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 3,567 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.65% of the company’s stock.

Enhabit, Inc provides home health and hospice services in the United States. Its home health services include patient education, pain management, wound care and dressing changes, cardiac rehabilitation, infusion therapy, pharmaceutical administration, and skilled observation and assessment services; practices to treat chronic diseases and conditions, including diabetes, hypertension, arthritis, Alzheimer's disease, low vision, spinal stenosis, Parkinson's disease, osteoporosis, complex wound care and chronic pain, along with disease-specific plans for patients with diabetes, congestive heart failure, post-orthopedic surgery, or injury and respiratory diseases; and physical, occupational and speech therapists provide therapy services.

