Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. Invests $292,000 in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC)

Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 3,051 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $292,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in OC. Tobam bought a new stake in shares of Owens Corning during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Owens Corning during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Owens Corning during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Owens Corning during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Owens Corning during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. 93.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Owens Corning Stock Down 0.0 %

Owens Corning stock opened at $124.74 on Thursday. Owens Corning has a twelve month low of $73.20 and a twelve month high of $126.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $109.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $99.07. The company has a market capitalization of $11.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Owens Corning Dividend Announcement

Owens Corning ( NYSE:OC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The construction company reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.55. Owens Corning had a net margin of 13.54% and a return on equity of 26.06%. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.84 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Owens Corning will post 10.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 4th. Investors of record on Monday, July 17th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 14th. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.05%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Marcio A. Sandri sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $800,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 62,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,296,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Paula Russell sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $190,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,312,490. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Marcio A. Sandri sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $800,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 62,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,296,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 23,570 shares of company stock valued at $2,472,993. Company insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Owens Corning from $125.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Barclays upgraded shares of Owens Corning from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $113.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Owens Corning from $96.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Owens Corning from $102.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Owens Corning in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.92.

Owens Corning Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Owens Corning engages in manufacture and sale of insulation, roofing, and fiberglass composite materials in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

