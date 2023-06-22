Roth Capital Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Tigo Energy (NASDAQ:TYGO)

Tigo Energy (NASDAQ:TYGO – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Roth Capital in a report released on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on TYGO. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on Tigo Energy in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Northland Securities started coverage on shares of Tigo Energy in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Roth Mkm initiated coverage on shares of Tigo Energy in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock.

Tigo Energy Trading Up 1.2 %

TYGO opened at $17.98 on Tuesday. Tigo Energy has a 1 year low of $7.65 and a 1 year high of $27.00.

