DICE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DICE) Lowered to “Market Perform” at SVB Leerink

DICE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DICE – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at SVB Leerink from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on DICE. HC Wainwright cut DICE Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Cantor Fitzgerald cut DICE Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Guggenheim cut DICE Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. SVB Securities cut DICE Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Evercore ISI cut DICE Therapeutics to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.60.

DICE Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of DICE stock opened at $46.59 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $33.88 and its 200-day moving average is $31.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a PE ratio of -21.37 and a beta of 0.69. DICE Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $14.36 and a 52 week high of $46.75.

Insider Transactions at DICE Therapeutics

DICE Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:DICE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.05. As a group, analysts forecast that DICE Therapeutics will post -2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Scott M. Robertson sold 18,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.55, for a total transaction of $685,312.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 198,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,236,900. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Richard H. Scheller sold 84,097 shares of DICE Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.51, for a total value of $3,238,575.47. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $324,523.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Scott M. Robertson sold 18,750 shares of DICE Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.55, for a total value of $685,312.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 198,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,236,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 162,960 shares of company stock valued at $5,893,009 over the last 90 days. 4.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DICE Therapeutics

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in DICE Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in DICE Therapeutics by 302.2% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,354 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY grew its stake in DICE Therapeutics by 20.3% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 2,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in DICE Therapeutics by 20.3% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in DICE Therapeutics by 265.1% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 3,459 shares in the last quarter.

About DICE Therapeutics

DICE Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, builds various oral therapeutic candidates to treat chronic diseases in immunology and other therapeutic areas. Its platform DELSCAPE is designed to discover selective oral small molecules to modulate protein-protein interactions as effectively as systemic biologics.

