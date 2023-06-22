Dfpg Investments LLC Has $789,000 Stock Position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Dfpg Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) by 34.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,989 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,316 shares during the period. Dfpg Investments LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $789,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Morgan Stanley in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Chelsea Counsel Co. acquired a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Morgan Stanley in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Elequin Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Morgan Stanley during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new position in Morgan Stanley in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 84.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MS. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $108.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $125.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.34.

In other Morgan Stanley news, Director Thomas H. Glocer sold 4,535 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.11, for a total transaction of $395,043.85. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 98,110 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,546,362.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other Morgan Stanley news, Director Thomas H. Glocer sold 4,535 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.11, for a total value of $395,043.85. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 98,110 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,546,362.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, major shareholder Stanley Morgan sold 1,049,889 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.45, for a total value of $9,921,451.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,456,881 shares in the company, valued at approximately $79,917,525.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MS opened at $86.34 on Thursday. Morgan Stanley has a twelve month low of $72.05 and a twelve month high of $100.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $85.78 and its 200-day moving average is $89.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $144.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.84, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.35.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $14.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.96 billion. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 14.12% and a return on equity of 11.35%. The business’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.06 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Morgan Stanley will post 6.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 1st were paid a dividend of $0.775 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 28th. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.59%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.26%.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

