Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Sells 34,783 Shares of Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lessened its holdings in shares of Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT – Get Rating) by 15.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 190,446 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,783 shares during the quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in Avient were worth $7,839,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Avient by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,874,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,808,000 after buying an additional 417,069 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Avient by 6.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,802,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,502,000 after purchasing an additional 583,179 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in Avient by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,146,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,981,000 after purchasing an additional 212,670 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Avient by 4.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,478,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,739,000 after purchasing an additional 142,503 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Avient by 5.3% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,938,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,060,000 after purchasing an additional 147,075 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Avient alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Avient from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.00.

Avient Price Performance

AVNT opened at $39.14 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.70. The firm has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.58 and a beta of 1.53. Avient Co. has a 1 year low of $27.65 and a 1 year high of $49.73.

Avient (NYSE:AVNT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.08. Avient had a net margin of 16.98% and a return on equity of 11.50%. The firm had revenue of $845.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $843.16 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.99 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Avient Co. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Avient Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be given a $0.2475 dividend. This represents a $0.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. Avient’s payout ratio is 14.12%.

About Avient

(Get Rating)

Avient Corporation operates as a formulator of material solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, South America, and Asia. It operates in two segments, Color, Additives and Inks; and Specialty Engineered Materials. The Color, Additives and Inks segment offers specialized color and additive concentrates in solid and liquid form for thermoplastics; dispersions for thermosets; and specialty inks.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Avient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.