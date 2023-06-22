Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Sells 4,688 Shares of Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC trimmed its holdings in shares of Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 87,529 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,688 shares during the quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC owned about 0.20% of Belden worth $7,595,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Belden by 97.2% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 353 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in shares of Belden by 88.0% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 515 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its position in shares of Belden by 164.7% during the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 569 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of Belden by 444.0% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 631 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wyoming lifted its position in shares of Belden by 193.4% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,109 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 731 shares during the period.

Belden Stock Performance

Belden stock opened at $94.49 on Thursday. Belden Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.25 and a 12-month high of $96.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $85.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.53. The stock has a market cap of $4.02 billion, a PE ratio of 14.74 and a beta of 1.32.

Belden Announces Dividend

Belden ( NYSE:BDC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $641.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $624.46 million. Belden had a net margin of 10.69% and a return on equity of 26.83%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.31 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Belden Inc. will post 7.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.21%. Belden’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.12%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Brian Lieser sold 829 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.34, for a total value of $78,207.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,638,025.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Belden from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Belden currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $98.80.

About Belden

Belden Inc provides portfolio of signal transmission solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Automation Solutions. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers copper cable and connectivity solutions, fiber cable and connectivity solutions, interconnect panels, racks and enclosures, and signal extension and matrix switching systems for use in applications, such as local area networks, data centers, access control, 5G, fiber, and home and building automation.

