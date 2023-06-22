TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) Shares Sold by Wedge Capital Management L L P NC

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC trimmed its holdings in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Get Rating) by 35.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 13,236 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 7,357 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $9,756,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in TransDigm Group by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,212 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,393,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its holdings in TransDigm Group by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 853 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $537,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in TransDigm Group by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 1,651 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,040,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in TransDigm Group by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 1,658 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in TransDigm Group by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 633 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. 95.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get TransDigm Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on TDG. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on TransDigm Group from $830.00 to $841.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Bank of America increased their target price on TransDigm Group from $890.00 to $980.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $800.00 to $900.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $793.00 to $1,000.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $750.00 to $820.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $834.71.

Insider Buying and Selling at TransDigm Group

TransDigm Group Stock Performance

In other TransDigm Group news, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 9,644 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $775.27, for a total value of $7,476,703.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,548 shares in the company, valued at $16,705,517.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other TransDigm Group news, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 9,644 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $775.27, for a total transaction of $7,476,703.88. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,705,517.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Kevin M. Stein sold 11,833 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $798.13, for a total value of $9,444,272.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 37,477 shares of company stock worth $29,498,594 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 7.18% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TDG opened at $847.97 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $788.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $727.20. The stock has a market cap of $46.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.37. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 1 year low of $499.63 and a 1 year high of $848.10.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The aerospace company reported $5.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.98 by $1.00. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 17.57% and a negative return on equity of 34.11%. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 21.49 EPS for the current year.

About TransDigm Group

(Get Rating)

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. Its Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TDG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for TransDigm Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransDigm Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.