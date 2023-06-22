FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Position Decreased by Wedge Capital Management L L P NC

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC decreased its holdings in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 15.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,580 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 9,051 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $11,100,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Martin & Co. Inc. TN increased its holdings in shares of FedEx by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Martin & Co. Inc. TN now owns 5,080 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $880,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. McGinn Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of FedEx by 25.6% in the 4th quarter. McGinn Investment Management Inc. now owns 23,864 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $4,133,000 after purchasing an additional 4,860 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of FedEx by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 7,057 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,222,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of FedEx by 26.3% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,664 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $461,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of FedEx by 8.6% during the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 51,040 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $7,577,000 after acquiring an additional 4,033 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.39% of the company’s stock.

FDX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on FedEx from $264.00 to $259.00 in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of FedEx from $228.00 to $251.00 in a report on Wednesday. Melius initiated coverage on shares of FedEx in a research note on Monday, March 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $240.00 price objective on the stock. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on shares of FedEx in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $265.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on shares of FedEx from $295.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, FedEx presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $247.45.

FDX opened at $225.84 on Thursday. FedEx Co. has a 1-year low of $141.92 and a 1-year high of $248.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a 50 day moving average of $226.86 and a 200-day moving average of $208.52.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 20th. The shipping service provider reported $4.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.85 by $0.09. FedEx had a net margin of 3.23% and a return on equity of 17.71%. The company had revenue of $21.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $6.87 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 14.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 12th will be given a $1.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 9th. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. This is an increase from FedEx’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.52%.

In other news, Director Amy B. Lane acquired 830 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $232.88 per share, for a total transaction of $193,290.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $549,363.92. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other FedEx news, Director Stephen E. Gorman acquired 1,080 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $230.75 per share, with a total value of $249,210.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,258 shares in the company, valued at $290,283.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Amy B. Lane acquired 830 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $232.88 per share, for a total transaction of $193,290.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 2,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $549,363.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 146,486 shares of company stock worth $34,001,009. 8.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border enablement, technology, and e-commerce transportation solutions.

