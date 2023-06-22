Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Purchases 6,722 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its position in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 15.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,532 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,722 shares during the quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $9,969,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,672,000. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the 1st quarter worth $208,000. Catalyst Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Union Pacific by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Catalyst Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,862 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,381,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the period. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Union Pacific by 2.9% during the first quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 41,707 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $8,394,000 after purchasing an additional 1,173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Obsidian Personal Planning Solutions LLC grew its holdings in Union Pacific by 42.0% during the first quarter. Obsidian Personal Planning Solutions LLC now owns 2,081 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares during the period. 84.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE UNP opened at $203.65 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $124.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $198.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $202.12. Union Pacific Co. has a 1 year low of $183.69 and a 1 year high of $242.35.

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.10. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 57.75% and a net margin of 27.91%. The firm had revenue of $6.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.57 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is 45.94%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price target on Union Pacific from $223.00 to $213.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Wolfe Research dropped their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $221.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Union Pacific from $215.00 to $207.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Union Pacific from $245.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $217.41.

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Omaha, NE.

