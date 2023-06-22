Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Has $8.87 Million Stock Position in SP Plus Co. (NASDAQ:SP)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its holdings in SP Plus Co. (NASDAQ:SP – Get Rating) by 36.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 258,598 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 68,568 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in SP Plus were worth $8,867,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SP. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SP Plus in the first quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of SP Plus by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,104 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 1,181 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SP Plus by 55.9% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 12,514 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 4,488 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of SP Plus by 24.7% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 152,606 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,788,000 after purchasing an additional 30,186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SP Plus by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,180,371 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,017,000 after purchasing an additional 28,176 shares in the last quarter. 97.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SP stock opened at $37.77 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72. The company has a market cap of $741.43 million, a PE ratio of 18.34 and a beta of 1.35. SP Plus Co. has a fifty-two week low of $28.18 and a fifty-two week high of $40.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $36.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.44.

SP Plus ( NASDAQ:SP Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $216.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $207.90 million. SP Plus had a return on equity of 24.33% and a net margin of 2.63%. Equities analysts predict that SP Plus Co. will post 2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SP. Barrington Research boosted their target price on shares of SP Plus from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. StockNews.com raised SP Plus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 17th.

SP Plus Corporation provides mobility solutions, parking management, ground transportation, baggage, and other ancillary services in North America. The company operates in Commercial and Aviation segments. It provides on-site parking management, valet parking, ground transportation, facility maintenance, event logistics, remote airline check-in, security, municipal meter revenue collection and enforcement, and consulting services, as well as shuttle bus vehicles and drivers; baggage services, including delivery of delayed luggage and baggage handling services; wheelchair assist services; baggage repair and replacement services; and on-street parking meter collection and other forms of parking enforcement services.

