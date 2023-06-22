Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Sells 9,514 Shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lowered its stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 151,070 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,514 shares during the quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC owned 0.30% of Prestige Consumer Healthcare worth $9,462,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,115,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,584,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004,337 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,647,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,421,000 after purchasing an additional 32,646 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,674,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,053,000 after purchasing an additional 116,613 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,972,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,447,000 after buying an additional 50,677 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 1.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,944,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,887,000 after buying an additional 22,886 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PBH opened at $56.73 on Thursday. Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.51 and a twelve month high of $67.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $59.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.40. The company has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a PE ratio of -33.77, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare ( NYSE:PBH Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.03. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 13.38% and a negative net margin of 7.30%. The firm had revenue of $285.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $280.58 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.91 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. will post 4.3 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $107.00 to $104.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 17th. TheStreet cut shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.25.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells over-the-counter (OTC) health and personal care products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare.

