Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Trims Position in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC trimmed its holdings in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) by 81.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 38,033 shares of the company’s stock after selling 171,982 shares during the quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $10,029,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. raised its position in HCA Healthcare by 162.5% during the fourth quarter. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in HCA Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 56.4% in the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 55.3% in the 4th quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 122.7% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. 62.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:HCA opened at $286.88 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 157.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.95 billion, a PE ratio of 14.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.64. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $276.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $260.73. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 1 year low of $164.47 and a 1 year high of $296.89.

HCA Healthcare ( NYSE:HCA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 21st. The company reported $4.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.99 by $0.94. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 9.42% and a negative return on equity of 1,157.58%. The company had revenue of $15.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 18.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.04%.

In other HCA Healthcare news, SVP P. Martin Paslick sold 3,034 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.00, for a total value of $804,010.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 24,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,530,395. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Kathryn A. Torres sold 4,473 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.38, for a total value of $1,289,923.74. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,243 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,414,436.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP P. Martin Paslick sold 3,034 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.00, for a total value of $804,010.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 24,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,530,395. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 12,733 shares of company stock valued at $3,518,389. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on HCA shares. Citigroup increased their target price on HCA Healthcare from $293.00 to $324.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $300.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on HCA Healthcare from $243.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $282.00 to $311.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of HCA Healthcare in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, HCA Healthcare currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $298.79.

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services in the United States. It operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

