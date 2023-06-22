Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Has $9.02 Million Stock Holdings in Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC trimmed its holdings in shares of Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP – Get Rating) by 15.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 79,054 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 14,979 shares during the quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC owned about 0.28% of Installed Building Products worth $9,015,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Installed Building Products by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,836,175 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $239,629,000 after purchasing an additional 329,661 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Installed Building Products in the 4th quarter worth approximately $16,658,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Installed Building Products by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,888,007 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $314,889,000 after purchasing an additional 160,517 shares during the last quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd grew its stake in Installed Building Products by 7,558.2% in the 4th quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd now owns 128,887 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,020,000 after buying an additional 127,204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Grotto Capital LLC grew its stake in Installed Building Products by 42.6% in the 1st quarter. Blue Grotto Capital LLC now owns 271,893 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $22,972,000 after buying an additional 81,257 shares during the last quarter. 79.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Installed Building Products

In other Installed Building Products news, CEO Jeffrey W. Edwards sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.61, for a total transaction of $5,980,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,747,819 shares in the company, valued at $328,666,630.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Installed Building Products news, CEO Jeffrey W. Edwards sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.61, for a total value of $5,980,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,747,819 shares in the company, valued at $328,666,630.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Janet E. Jackson sold 697 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.26, for a total transaction of $80,336.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,413 shares in the company, valued at $969,682.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 51,197 shares of company stock valued at $6,117,956. 17.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Installed Building Products Trading Up 1.1 %

IBP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stephens raised their target price on shares of Installed Building Products from $115.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Installed Building Products from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on Installed Building Products in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Installed Building Products from $125.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of Installed Building Products from $108.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $117.14.

Shares of IBP stock opened at $129.18 on Thursday. Installed Building Products, Inc. has a 52-week low of $69.44 and a 52-week high of $130.89. The stock has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.45 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a current ratio of 2.73. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $116.10 and a 200-day moving average of $107.80.

Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The construction company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by ($0.15). Installed Building Products had a net margin of 8.71% and a return on equity of 57.73%. The business had revenue of $659.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $698.36 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Installed Building Products, Inc. will post 8.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Installed Building Products Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. Installed Building Products’s payout ratio is 15.79%.

Installed Building Products Profile

Installed Building Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation of insulation, waterproofing, fire-stopping, fireproofing, garage doors, rain gutters, window blinds, shower doors, closet shelving and mirrors, and other products in the continental United States. The company offers a range of insulation materials, such as fiberglass and cellulose, and spray foam insulation materials.

Further Reading

