Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Has $6.68 Million Position in Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lessened its holdings in shares of Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 87,138 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 5,503 shares during the quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in Cabot were worth $6,678,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Paradiem LLC increased its position in Cabot by 4.7% during the first quarter. Paradiem LLC now owns 50,896 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,901,000 after buying an additional 2,288 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY grew its stake in Cabot by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 3,418 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Diametric Capital LP acquired a new position in Cabot in the 4th quarter valued at about $757,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA grew its stake in Cabot by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 291,740 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $19,500,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its stake in Cabot by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 31,514 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,107,000 after buying an additional 2,232 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.03% of the company’s stock.

Cabot Stock Performance

NYSE:CBT opened at $66.38 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a PE ratio of 11.96 and a beta of 1.33. Cabot Co. has a twelve month low of $60.00 and a twelve month high of $83.74. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.87.

Cabot Increases Dividend

Cabot ( NYSE:CBT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.33. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. Cabot had a return on equity of 28.94% and a net margin of 7.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.69 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Cabot Co. will post 6.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 26th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is an increase from Cabot’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 25th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. Cabot’s payout ratio is presently 28.83%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on CBT. StockNews.com raised Cabot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 16th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Cabot in a report on Monday, March 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $94.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Cabot from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Loop Capital cut their price objective on shares of Cabot from $111.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Cabot from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $87.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Cabot has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.25.

About Cabot

Cabot Corporation operates as a specialty chemicals and performance materials company. The company operates through two segments, Reinforcement Materials and Performance Chemicals. It offers reinforcing carbons that are used in tires as a rubber reinforcing agent and performance additive, as well as in industrial products, such as hoses, belts, extruded profiles, and molded goods; and engineered elastomer composites solutions.

See Also

