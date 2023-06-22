Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Sells 3,363 Shares of The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lessened its position in The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 72,388 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 3,363 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in The Hanover Insurance Group were worth $9,302,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in The Hanover Insurance Group by 129.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 216 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in The Hanover Insurance Group in the fourth quarter valued at $53,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in The Hanover Insurance Group by 21.0% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 415 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in The Hanover Insurance Group by 258.2% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 437 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in The Hanover Insurance Group by 138.8% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 578 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.38% of the company’s stock.

The Hanover Insurance Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:THG opened at $113.88 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $117.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $128.86. The company has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion, a PE ratio of -3,794.74, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 0.69. The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $110.77 and a 1-year high of $149.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.37.

The Hanover Insurance Group Announces Dividend

The Hanover Insurance Group ( NYSE:THG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The insurance provider reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. The Hanover Insurance Group had a negative net margin of 0.01% and a positive return on equity of 3.62%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.26 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. will post 6.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. The Hanover Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently -10,796.40%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

THG has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Bank of America downgraded shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $142.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on The Hanover Insurance Group from $148.00 to $141.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on The Hanover Insurance Group from $153.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on The Hanover Insurance Group in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, The Hanover Insurance Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $150.71.

The Hanover Insurance Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc is a holding company that engages in the provision of property and casualty products and services. It operates through the following segments: Core Commercial, Specialty, Personal Lines and Other. The Core Commercial segment includes commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, workers compensation and other core commercial coverage, such as general liability, commercial umbrella and monoline property.

Further Reading

