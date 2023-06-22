ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM) Stock Position Lowered by Wedge Capital Management L L P NC

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lessened its position in ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 149,901 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 8,100 shares during the quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC owned approximately 0.23% of ABM Industries worth $6,737,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in ABM Industries during the first quarter valued at $284,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in ABM Industries by 2.2% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 21,837 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after buying an additional 473 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ABM Industries by 53.8% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 35,527 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,636,000 after purchasing an additional 12,425 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of ABM Industries by 2.2% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 193,026 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,887,000 after purchasing an additional 4,196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of ABM Industries by 2.1% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 60,453 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,860,000 after purchasing an additional 1,246 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.66% of the company’s stock.

ABM Industries Stock Up 0.6 %

ABM Industries stock opened at $41.66 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.17 and a beta of 1.10. ABM Industries Incorporated has a 1-year low of $37.68 and a 1-year high of $50.20. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

ABM Industries Dividend Announcement

ABM Industries ( NYSE:ABM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 6th. The business services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2 billion. ABM Industries had a net margin of 2.47% and a return on equity of 13.63%. ABM Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that ABM Industries Incorporated will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 6th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 5th. ABM Industries’s payout ratio is 29.93%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group started coverage on shares of ABM Industries in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird cut ABM Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on ABM Industries in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Insider Activity at ABM Industries

In related news, CEO Scott B. Salmirs sold 14,983 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.44, for a total transaction of $680,827.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 350,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,921,767.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.85% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About ABM Industries

(Get Rating)

ABM Industries Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of integrated facility, infrastructure, and mobility solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Business & Industry, Manufacturing & Distribution, Education, Aviation, and Technical Solutions segments.

