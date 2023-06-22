Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Trims Stake in Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC reduced its position in shares of Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 562,953 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 24,763 shares during the quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC owned about 0.90% of Photronics worth $9,334,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new stake in Photronics in the fourth quarter worth about $49,259,000. Driehaus Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Photronics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,652,000. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in Photronics by 116.0% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 756,081 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $12,725,000 after buying an additional 406,071 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in Photronics by 172.5% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 540,237 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,092,000 after buying an additional 342,018 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Photronics by 56.6% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 823,238 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $13,970,000 after buying an additional 297,595 shares during the period. 88.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Photronics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Photronics in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Northland Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Photronics from $18.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th.

NASDAQ PLAB opened at $24.51 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.70. The company has a current ratio of 3.89, a quick ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Photronics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.86 and a 12-month high of $25.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.32 and a beta of 1.16.

Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The semiconductor company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.10. Photronics had a return on equity of 11.09% and a net margin of 14.04%. The company had revenue of $229.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $211.00 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.49 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Photronics, Inc. will post 2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Photronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of photomask products and services in the United States, Taiwan, China, Korea, Europe, and internationally. The company offers photomasks that are used in the manufacture of integrated circuits and flat panel displays (FPDs); and to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers, FDP substrates, and various types of electrical and optical components.

