Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Has $10.30 Million Stock Holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lessened its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 76.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 51,481 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 167,551 shares during the quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $10,295,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the first quarter valued at about $4,250,000. Professional Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 4.2% during the first quarter. Professional Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,500 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $500,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 76.8% during the first quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 3,584 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $717,000 after purchasing an additional 1,557 shares during the period. Norway Savings Bank grew its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 2.4% during the first quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 6,423 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,284,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. grew its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 3.5% during the first quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. now owns 20,164 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $4,032,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.47% of the company’s stock.

Lowe’s Companies Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE LOW opened at $214.25 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $207.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $204.69. The company has a market cap of $125.55 billion, a PE ratio of 20.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.08. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $170.12 and a twelve month high of $223.31.

Lowe’s Companies Increases Dividend

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 23rd. The home improvement retailer reported $3.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.48 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $22.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.68 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 6.65% and a negative return on equity of 68.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.51 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 26th will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 25th. This is an increase from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.90%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $235.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $235.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $300.00 to $275.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $222.65.

Insider Transactions at Lowe’s Companies

In related news, EVP Donald Frieson sold 13,114 shares of Lowe’s Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.45, for a total transaction of $2,668,043.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,666,169. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

