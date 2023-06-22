Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Has $8.41 Million Stake in Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC trimmed its holdings in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 142,832 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,614 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC owned 0.22% of Beacon Roofing Supply worth $8,406,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BECN. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply during the fourth quarter worth approximately $55,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 37.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming bought a new position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in the 4th quarter worth $131,000. Pictet Asset Management SA bought a new position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in the 3rd quarter worth $200,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in the 2nd quarter valued at about $202,000.

Get Beacon Roofing Supply alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on BECN shares. Loop Capital upped their price target on Beacon Roofing Supply from $76.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. TheStreet cut shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $75.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Beacon Roofing Supply from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Beacon Roofing Supply in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.78.

Insider Activity at Beacon Roofing Supply

Beacon Roofing Supply Stock Up 0.3 %

In related news, EVP Christopher Carl Nelson sold 8,611 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.95, for a total value of $628,172.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other news, EVP Christopher Carl Nelson sold 8,611 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.95, for a total value of $628,172.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Clement Munroe Best III sold 1,500 shares of Beacon Roofing Supply stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.72, for a total value of $92,580.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 58,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,591,054.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 21,910 shares of company stock valued at $1,558,209. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Beacon Roofing Supply stock opened at $80.75 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $5.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.53 and a beta of 1.58. Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. has a 1-year low of $45.71 and a 1-year high of $81.23. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.06. Beacon Roofing Supply had a return on equity of 27.52% and a net margin of 5.01%. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. will post 6.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Beacon Roofing Supply Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in distribution of residential and non-residential roofing materials, and complementary building products to contractors, home builders, building owners, lumberyards, and retailers in the United States and Canada. It offers pitched roofing and low slope roof products; gutters and sidings; building materials, such as lumber and composite, skylights and window, plywood and OSB, decking and railing, and HVAC products; and foam board, spray foam, roll, batt, mineral wool, fiberglass, and commercial insulation products, as well as radiant barriers and blown-in insulation and equipment.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Beacon Roofing Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beacon Roofing Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.