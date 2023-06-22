Quanex Building Products Co. (NYSE:NX) Shares Sold by Wedge Capital Management L L P NC

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC cut its position in shares of Quanex Building Products Co. (NYSE:NX – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 331,607 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 12,063 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in Quanex Building Products were worth $7,139,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Wyoming lifted its position in Quanex Building Products by 40.4% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,435 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in Quanex Building Products by 494.3% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,187 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,819 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Quanex Building Products by 63.1% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,316 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 896 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Quanex Building Products by 139.2% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,600 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 2,095 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in Quanex Building Products by 43.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,938 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 893 shares in the last quarter. 99.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Quanex Building Products in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. StockNews.com raised Quanex Building Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 2nd.

Quanex Building Products Price Performance

NX opened at $26.37 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Quanex Building Products Co. has a twelve month low of $18.00 and a twelve month high of $27.32. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.11. The firm has a market cap of $868.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.77 and a beta of 1.35.

Quanex Building Products (NYSE:NX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, June 2nd. The construction company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.25. Quanex Building Products had a return on equity of 16.75% and a net margin of 6.34%. The business had revenue of $273.54 million for the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS.

Quanex Building Products Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. Quanex Building Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.29%.

Insider Transactions at Quanex Building Products

In other news, Director William C. Griffiths sold 26,607 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.81, for a total transaction of $713,333.67. Following the transaction, the director now owns 224,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,013,697.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

About Quanex Building Products



Quanex Building Products Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides components for the fenestration industry in the United States, Europe, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North American Fenestration, European Fenestration, and North American Cabinet Components.

