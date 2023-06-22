SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM) Shares Sold by Wedge Capital Management L L P NC

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC decreased its holdings in shares of SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM – Get Rating) by 73.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 620,640 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,759,200 shares during the quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC owned about 0.26% of SLM worth $7,690,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of SLM in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,054,000. Impactive Capital LP lifted its position in shares of SLM by 10.1% during the third quarter. Impactive Capital LP now owns 22,593,389 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $316,082,000 after purchasing an additional 2,080,790 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of SLM during the third quarter worth $28,490,000. Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of SLM by 53.0% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,530,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $83,171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,570,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new position in shares of SLM during the third quarter worth $16,637,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.98% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on SLM shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded SLM from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Compass Point upgraded SLM from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, April 14th. TheStreet upgraded SLM from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on SLM in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of SLM from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $16.00 to $17.00 in a report on Monday, April 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $17.92.

Shares of SLM stock opened at $16.47 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.50, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.23. SLM Co. has a 1 year low of $10.81 and a 1 year high of $17.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a PE ratio of 9.58 and a beta of 1.21.

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $405.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $372.98 million. SLM had a return on equity of 28.19% and a net margin of 18.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that SLM Co. will post 2.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. SLM’s payout ratio is 25.58%.

SLM Corp. engages in the provision and administration of education loans. Its services include private education loans, banking, college savings, and insurance services. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Newark, DE.

