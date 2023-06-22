Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Makes New Investment in Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new position in shares of Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 108,171 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $6,597,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC owned about 0.19% of Sanmina at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Sanmina by 216.0% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 810,247 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $33,002,000 after purchasing an additional 553,822 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Sanmina by 53.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,090,322 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $62,465,000 after acquiring an additional 381,997 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in shares of Sanmina by 967.4% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 419,494 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $19,329,000 after purchasing an additional 380,194 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sanmina by 64.8% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 885,964 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $50,757,000 after purchasing an additional 348,516 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sanmina by 38.6% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,031,051 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $59,069,000 after acquiring an additional 286,954 shares in the last quarter. 93.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SANM stock opened at $58.62 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a PE ratio of 11.32 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.78. Sanmina Co. has a 12 month low of $39.21 and a 12 month high of $69.28.

Sanmina ( NASDAQ:SANM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The electronics maker reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter. Sanmina had a net margin of 3.51% and a return on equity of 16.19%.

Sanmina announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, May 11th that authorizes the company to repurchase $200.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the electronics maker to reacquire up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Sanmina from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 12th.

Sanmina Corporation provides integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics, and after-market services worldwide. It operates in two businesses, Integrated Manufacturing Solutions; and Components, Products and Services. The company offers product design and engineering, including concept development, detailed design, prototyping, validation, preproduction, manufacturing design release, and product industrialization; assembly and test services; direct order fulfillment and logistics services; after-market product service and support; and supply chain management services, as well as engages in the manufacturing of components, subassemblies, and complete systems.

