Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) Holdings Cut by Wedge Capital Management L L P NC

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lowered its holdings in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 199,168 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 15,902 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in Alaska Air Group were worth $8,357,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Alaska Air Group by 28.2% during the 1st quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 21,349 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $896,000 after buying an additional 4,694 shares during the last quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. bought a new position in Alaska Air Group during the 1st quarter worth $746,000. Renaissance Investment Group LLC lifted its position in Alaska Air Group by 35.4% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Investment Group LLC now owns 76,972 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,230,000 after purchasing an additional 20,142 shares during the last quarter. Polianta Ltd bought a new stake in Alaska Air Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,032,000. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Alaska Air Group by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 45,174 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,940,000 after purchasing an additional 2,166 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.04% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Alaska Air Group in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Alaska Air Group from $71.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Barclays raised Alaska Air Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $54.00 to $62.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Alaska Air Group from $91.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Alaska Air Group from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Alaska Air Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.86.

Alaska Air Group Stock Performance

NYSE:ALK opened at $49.58 on Thursday. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $37.19 and a twelve month high of $53.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a 50-day moving average of $45.19 and a 200-day moving average of $45.65. The firm has a market cap of $6.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 107.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.52.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The transportation company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.19 billion. Alaska Air Group had a net margin of 0.58% and a return on equity of 17.03%. Alaska Air Group’s quarterly revenue was up 30.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.33) EPS. Analysts forecast that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post 6.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Alaska Air Group

In related news, CEO Benito Minicucci sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.73, for a total value of $243,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 114,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,579,877.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Alaska Air Group

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operated airlines. The company operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. The company offers scheduled air transportation services on Boeing and Airbus jet aircraft for passengers and cargo throughout the United States, and in parts of Mexico, Costa Rica, and Belize; and for passengers across a shorter distance network within the United States and Canada.

Featured Articles

