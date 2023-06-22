Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Trims Stock Holdings in Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC trimmed its holdings in Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN – Get Rating) by 18.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 347,502 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 79,760 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC owned approximately 0.40% of Bloomin’ Brands worth $8,913,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Bloomin’ Brands during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in Bloomin’ Brands during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Bloomin’ Brands by 169.1% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,644 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,033 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Bloomin’ Brands by 31.9% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,303 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 557 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Bloomin’ Brands during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000.

Get Bloomin' Brands alerts:

Bloomin’ Brands Price Performance

BLMN opened at $27.01 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $24.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.29. Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.89 and a 12-month high of $28.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.28, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.89.

Bloomin’ Brands Dividend Announcement

Bloomin’ Brands ( NASDAQ:BLMN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. Bloomin’ Brands had a return on equity of 92.23% and a net margin of 2.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th were paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 9th. Bloomin’ Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.76%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Bloomin’ Brands in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.50.

Bloomin’ Brands Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Bloomin' Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casual, upscale casual, and fine dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, U.S. and International. Its restaurant portfolio has four concepts, including Outback Steakhouse, a casual steakhouse restaurant; Carrabba's Italian Grill, a casual Italian restaurant; Bonefish Grill; and Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar, a contemporary steakhouse.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Bloomin' Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bloomin' Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.