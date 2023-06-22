F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB) Shares Sold by Wedge Capital Management L L P NC

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC reduced its position in shares of F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 569,835 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 25,397 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC owned 0.16% of F.N.B. worth $6,610,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Command Bank acquired a new stake in F.N.B. during the second quarter worth about $27,000. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in F.N.B. during the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its stake in F.N.B. by 22.6% during the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 4,797 shares of the bank’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 883 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in F.N.B. during the fourth quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in F.N.B. during the fourth quarter worth about $77,000. 76.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on FNB shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on shares of F.N.B. from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Stephens started coverage on shares of F.N.B. in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of F.N.B. in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of F.N.B. from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, F.N.B. presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $14.83.

F.N.B. Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of F.N.B. stock opened at $11.50 on Thursday. F.N.B. Co. has a 52-week low of $10.09 and a 52-week high of $14.71. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.31 and a 200 day moving average of $12.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market capitalization of $4.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.88 and a beta of 1.06.

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40. The company had revenue of $416.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $413.52 million. F.N.B. had a net margin of 29.60% and a return on equity of 10.12%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.26 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that F.N.B. Co. will post 1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

F.N.B. Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.17%. F.N.B.’s payout ratio is 32.88%.

About F.N.B.

F.N.B. Corporation, a bank and financial holding company, provides a range of financial products and services primarily to consumers, corporations, governments, and small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance.

See Also

