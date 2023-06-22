Triton International Limited (NYSE:TRTN) Shares Sold by Wedge Capital Management L L P NC

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lessened its holdings in shares of Triton International Limited (NYSE:TRTN – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 127,577 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,585 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC owned 0.23% of Triton International worth $8,065,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. LSV Asset Management raised its position in shares of Triton International by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,708,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,532,000 after acquiring an additional 12,839 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Triton International by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 298,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,924,000 after buying an additional 2,441 shares in the last quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Triton International in the 4th quarter valued at $16,265,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Triton International by 119.1% in the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 172,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,881,000 after buying an additional 93,887 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in shares of Triton International by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 132,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,104,000 after purchasing an additional 6,642 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.83% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TRTN. B. Riley downgraded Triton International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM restated a “downgrade” rating on shares of Triton International in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. CJS Securities lowered shares of Triton International to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Triton International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Triton International in a research report on Saturday, June 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.00.

Shares of TRTN opened at $83.18 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.26, a quick ratio of 3.97 and a current ratio of 3.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.68 and a beta of 1.35. The company’s fifty day moving average is $82.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.03. Triton International Limited has a 1 year low of $48.64 and a 1 year high of $83.82.

Triton International (NYSE:TRTN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $397.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $394.60 million. Triton International had a net margin of 42.31% and a return on equity of 28.48%. Triton International’s revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.76 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Triton International Limited will post 9.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 7th. Triton International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.85%.

Triton International Limited engages in the acquisition, leasing, re-leasing, and sale of various types of intermodal containers and chassis to shipping lines, and freight forwarding companies and manufacturers. It operates in two segments, Equipment Leasing and Equipment Trading. The company primarily leases dry, refrigerated, special, and tank containers; and chassis used for the transportation of containers, as well as provides maritime container management services.

