Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Sells 77,368 Shares of PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC reduced its position in shares of PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG – Get Rating) by 21.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 286,511 shares of the company’s stock after selling 77,368 shares during the quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in PROG were worth $6,816,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PRG. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in PROG during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in PROG by 68.1% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 948 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in PROG by 83.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,740 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in PROG by 20.3% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 1,232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in PROG by 50.7% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 2,535 shares in the last quarter. 99.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PRG stock opened at $32.60 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a current ratio of 3.40, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. PROG Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.11 and a 12-month high of $35.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $30.92 and its 200 day moving average is $24.76.

PROG ( NYSE:PRG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $655.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $642.58 million. PROG had a return on equity of 27.54% and a net margin of 4.70%. PROG’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that PROG Holdings, Inc. will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Loop Capital downgraded PROG from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, June 5th.

PROG Holdings, Inc (NYSE:PRG) is a financial technology holding company based in Salt Lake City, Utah with three business segments: Progressive Leasing, which offers lease-to-own transactions primarily to credit-challenged consumers through e-commerce and point-of-sale retail partners, via online, mobile, and in-store solutions; Vive Financial, which provides consumers who may not qualify for traditional prime lending with a variety of second-look, revolving credit products through private label and branded credit cards; and Four Technologies, which provides consumers of all credit backgrounds Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL) options through four interest-free installments via its platform, Four.

