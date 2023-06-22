Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Reduces Holdings in Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC trimmed its stake in Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,129 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 2,288 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC owned 0.10% of Curtiss-Wright worth $6,897,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 2,409 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $335,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC lifted its position in Curtiss-Wright by 2.6% during the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 2,505 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $348,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in Curtiss-Wright by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 11,286 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,885,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in Curtiss-Wright by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 31,405 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $5,243,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Curtiss-Wright by 0.5% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 21,493 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,227,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. 81.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Curtiss-Wright Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CW opened at $178.70 on Thursday. Curtiss-Wright Co. has a twelve month low of $125.91 and a twelve month high of $182.55. The firm has a market cap of $6.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.23 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a 50 day moving average of $168.67 and a 200 day moving average of $169.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Curtiss-Wright Increases Dividend

Curtiss-Wright ( NYSE:CW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The aerospace company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.12. Curtiss-Wright had a return on equity of 16.54% and a net margin of 11.81%. The company had revenue of $631.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $585.49 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.31 earnings per share. Curtiss-Wright’s revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Curtiss-Wright Co. will post 8.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.45%. This is a boost from Curtiss-Wright’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. Curtiss-Wright’s payout ratio is presently 9.95%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CW shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Curtiss-Wright from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Curtiss-Wright from $196.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. William Blair assumed coverage on Curtiss-Wright in a research note on Friday, May 19th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Curtiss-Wright from $183.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Curtiss-Wright has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $186.80.

Curtiss-Wright Company Profile

Curtiss-Wright Corp. is a global integrated business that provides engineered products, solutions, and services mainly to the aerospace and defense markets, as well as critical technologies in demanding commercial power, process, and industrial markets. It operates through the following three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Defense Electronics, and Naval & Power.

